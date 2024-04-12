Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 238,350
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1790 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4357 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
