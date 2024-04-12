Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 238,350

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1790 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4357 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
583 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1790 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search