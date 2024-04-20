Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1789 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5346 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

