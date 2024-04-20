Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1789 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1789 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5346 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search