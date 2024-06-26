Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 900,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1787 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Roma Numismatics - March 22, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

