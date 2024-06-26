Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1787 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1787
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1787 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
