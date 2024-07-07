Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (583)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1786 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
