Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (583)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1786 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1786 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

