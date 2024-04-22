Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 138,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1785 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (25)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (24)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (13)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Денежка (2)
  • Знак (3)
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Денежка - March 30, 2024
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Денежка - March 30, 2024
Seller Денежка
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Денежка - February 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Денежка - February 24, 2024
Seller Денежка
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1785 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search