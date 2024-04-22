Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1785 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (42) XF (46) VF (32) F (4) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (10) MS60 (6) AU58 (3) AU55 (7) AU53 (11) AU50 (4) XF45 (6) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) RNGA (5) ННР (13) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (25)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (24)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (3)

Felzmann (4)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (8)

Künker (13)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (6)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (8)

Rare Coins (14)

Rauch (5)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (1)

WCN (2)

Денежка (2)

Знак (3)