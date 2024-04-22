Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1785 СПБ ЯА (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 138,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1785 with mark СПБ ЯА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
