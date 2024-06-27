Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 143,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1784 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place August 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 84000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 169504 RUB
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ at auction AURORA - August 21, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date August 21, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

