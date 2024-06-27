Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1784 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 143,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1784 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place August 21, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
952 $
Price in auction currency 84000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 169504 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
12
