Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1783 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3156 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
