Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1783 with mark СПБ ММ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 46,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
3156 $
Price in auction currency 190000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction AURORA - April 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Empire - December 6, 2013
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Künker - March 16, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ММ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

