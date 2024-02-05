Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,880,300
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1783 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8367 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (24)
- AURORA (12)
- BAC (16)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (15)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (11)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (7)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Rare Coins (33)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (6)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2117 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search