Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,880,300

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1783 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8367 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2117 $
Price in auction currency 1950 EUR
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
738 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1783 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

