Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,282,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1781 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,600. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (31)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (15)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (12)
- London Coins (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (14)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (10)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (21)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- RND (7)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (31)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- St James’s (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1604 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search