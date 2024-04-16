Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1781 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,600. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition UNC (45) AU (50) XF (45) VF (33) F (8) AG (1) No grade (44) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (13) MS61 (12) MS60 (4) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) VF25 (3) DETAILS (6) Service NGC (23) PCGS (5) ННР (4) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (31)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (15)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (10)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (6)

iNumis (1)

Katz (13)

Künker (12)

London Coins (1)

MS67 (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (14)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (10)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (21)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (31)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (1)

St James’s (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (3)