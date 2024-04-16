Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,282,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1781 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1575 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,600. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (31)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (12)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (14)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (31)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • St James’s (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 1550 PLN
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1604 $
Price in auction currency 6500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1781 СПБ ИЗ at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1781 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search