Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,860,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (860)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1780 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

