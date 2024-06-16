Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,860,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (860)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1780 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
