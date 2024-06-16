Rouble 1780 СПБ ИЗ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1780 with mark СПБ ИЗ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Сondition UNC (194) AU (243) XF (181) VF (123) F (16) VG (1) G (2) No grade (94) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (9) MS62 (35) MS61 (66) MS60 (29) AU58 (36) AU55 (26) AU53 (22) AU50 (24) XF45 (18) XF40 (8) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (16) Service NGC (89) RNGA (20) ННР (37) PCGS (11) ANA (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)

Alexander (118)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auction World (2)

AURORA (98)

Baldwin's (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSNET (3)

Dorotheum (3)

Empire (38)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Eretz Auctions (2)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (13)

Grün (4)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (20)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (3)

Imperial Coin (31)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (66)

Künker (58)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (2)

Muizon – Rieunier (1)

MUNZE (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (6)

Niemczyk (4)

NIKO (33)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numedux (6)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (45)

Numphil (1)

OLNZ (2)

Rare Coins (66)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (19)

Russian Heritage (27)

Russiancoin (46)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

SINCONA (14)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stary Sklep (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (8)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)

UBS (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (13)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (9)