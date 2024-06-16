Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1778 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition UNC (34) AU (99) XF (63) VF (39) F (3) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (7) MS60 (8) AU58 (12) AU55 (12) AU53 (9) AU50 (12) XF45 (2) XF40 (7) VF35 (2) VF20 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (16) NGS (1) RNGA (7) ННР (2) PCGS (2)

