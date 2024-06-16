Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,700,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1778 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (33)
  • AURORA (45)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (20)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (14)
  • Katz (17)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (8)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
831 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - April 26, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search