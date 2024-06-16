Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1778 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,700,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (252)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1778 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
831 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
