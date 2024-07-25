Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,625,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (578)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 390,310. Bidding took place July 18, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

