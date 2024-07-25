Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1776 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,625,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (578)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 390,310. Bidding took place July 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 45000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 28
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
