Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1777 СПБ. Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

