Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (412) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32464 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
