Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (412) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32464 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 260 CHF
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition Not encapsulated NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

