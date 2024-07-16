Rouble 1777 СПБ ФЛ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1777 with mark СПБ ФЛ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32464 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,600. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (131) XF (120) VF (74) F (5) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (3) MS62 (10) MS61 (16) MS60 (10) AU58 (19) AU55 (32) AU53 (10) AU50 (13) XF45 (22) XF40 (10) VF35 (7) VF30 (9) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (35) RNGA (13) ННР (13) PCGS (10)

