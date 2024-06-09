Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4352 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
