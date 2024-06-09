Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4352 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

