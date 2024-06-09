Rouble 1775 СПБ ЯЧ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4352 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (15) XF (27) VF (15) F (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (8) MS60 (6) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF30 (2) F15 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) ННР (6) RNGA (4) ANACS (3)

