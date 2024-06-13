Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (57) AU (116) XF (78) VF (58) F (8) VG (2) G (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (14) MS61 (10) MS60 (11) AU58 (23) AU55 (13) AU53 (15) AU50 (10) XF45 (8) XF40 (2) VF35 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (14) Service NGC (20) PCGS (8) NGS (1) RNGA (20) ННР (9)

