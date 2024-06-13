Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,648,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (336) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 72467 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
