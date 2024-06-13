Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,648,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (336) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 72467 RUB
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction CNG - April 17, 2024
Seller CNG
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

