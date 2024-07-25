Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.

Сondition UNC (152) AU (209) XF (206) VF (139) F (21) VG (13) G (1) No grade (73) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (12) MS62 (30) MS61 (42) MS60 (17) AU58 (39) AU55 (26) AU53 (24) AU50 (21) XF45 (22) XF40 (6) VF35 (6) VF30 (4) VF25 (5) VF20 (1) F12 (2) VG10 (1) VG8 (2) DETAILS (17) PL (3) Service NGC (66) RNGA (26) ННР (37) CGC (2) PCGS (11) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (107)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (48)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (4)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (2)

CHS Basel Numismatics (2)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (16)

Coins.ee (6)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (3)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (39)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (25)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (28)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (9)

iBelgica (1)

Imperial Coin (48)

Katz (43)

Künker (68)

London Coins (2)

Marciniak (6)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (3)

Münzenonline (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (4)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (11)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (4)

Numedux (5)

Numimarket (8)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (49)

OLNZ (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (55)

Rauch (12)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

RND (16)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russian Heritage (37)

Russiancoin (15)

Rzeszowski DA (9)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (16)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (6)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (3)

WAG (8)

WCN (17)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Знак (7)