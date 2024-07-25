Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,770,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (821)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

