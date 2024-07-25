Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1774 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,770,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (821)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
