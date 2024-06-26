Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

