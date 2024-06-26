Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1773 СПБ ФЛ Т.И. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ФЛ Т.И.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8125 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
