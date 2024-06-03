Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

