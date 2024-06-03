Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,378,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - October 3, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

