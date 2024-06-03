Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1773 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,378,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
