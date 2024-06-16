Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (29)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Grün (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Raritan Stamps (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Naumann - August 6, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1772 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search