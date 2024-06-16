Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
