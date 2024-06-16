Rouble 1772 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (41) XF (63) VF (17) F (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (9) MS60 (6) AU58 (1) AU55 (11) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (12) XF40 (7) VF35 (5) F12 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (18) ННР (8) RNGA (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (29)

AURORA (20)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (8)

Gorny & Mosch (13)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (3)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (5)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (9)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (2)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Raritan Stamps (1)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (3)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (3)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)