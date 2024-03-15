Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,049,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (37)
  • AURORA (16)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (17)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1772 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search