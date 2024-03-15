Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (46) XF (55) VF (35) F (7) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (7) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (14) AU53 (6) AU50 (5) XF45 (9) XF40 (5) VF35 (7) VF30 (4) VF25 (6) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (5) ННР (10) RNGA (6) ANACS (1)

