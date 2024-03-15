Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1772 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,049,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
