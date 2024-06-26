Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (36) XF (39) VF (30) F (7) VG (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (7) AU53 (7) XF45 (3) XF40 (9) VF35 (3) VF30 (2) VG8 (1) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (12) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (15)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (10)

Bruun Rasmussen (2)

Busso Peus (3)

Coins and Medals (4)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (6)

Kroha (2)

Künker (8)

Marciniak (3)

MS67 (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (4)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sonntag (1)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (2)