Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (15)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 27500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 6, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1771 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search