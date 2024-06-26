Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1771 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 27500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
