Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,025,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24890 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1277 $
Price in auction currency 117922 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
