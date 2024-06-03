Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,025,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24890 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1277 $
Price in auction currency 117922 RUB
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1771 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

