Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (310) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25555 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,141. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3100 PLN
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

