Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (310) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25555 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,141. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
