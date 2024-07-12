Rouble 1770 СПБ ЯЧ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯЧ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25555 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,141. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

