Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

