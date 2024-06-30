Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (26) XF (26) VF (57) F (4) G (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) MS60 (6) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (8) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) G6 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (10) ННР (5) RNGA (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (25)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (8)

BAC (10)

Cayón (1)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (5)

HIRSCH (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Inasta (2)

Katz (11)

Kroha (1)

Künker (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (13)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (2)

Numimarket (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (4)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (3)

Via (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)