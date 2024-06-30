Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1768 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1558 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
