Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

