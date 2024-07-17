Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (25) XF (32) VF (19) F (15) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (8) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (4) PCGS (1) NGC (7) ННР (3)

