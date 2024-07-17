Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6112 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (20)
- AURORA (6)
- BAC (16)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (8)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (6)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (3)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search