Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Rough coinage

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Rauch (1)
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rauch - May 11, 2010
Seller Rauch
Date May 11, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
