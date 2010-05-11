Rouble 1768 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)