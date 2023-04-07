Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Rough coinage
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,028,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4311 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 1200 DKK
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
