Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (10) XF (10) VF (11) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) Service ННР (2) RNGA (2)

