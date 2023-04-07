Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Rough coinage

Obverse Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,028,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ EI T.I.. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,750. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4311 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 1200 DKK
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 СПБ EI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

