Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

