Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
