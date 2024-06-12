Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (21)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ ЯI T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search