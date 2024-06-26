Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,682,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 410,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1274 $
Price in auction currency 113687 RUB
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 15, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

