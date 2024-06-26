Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,682,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (271) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 410,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1274 $
Price in auction currency 113687 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
