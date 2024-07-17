Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,200,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (520)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 25500 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 10, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

