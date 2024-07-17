Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,200,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (520)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (90)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (41)
- BAC (19)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (10)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Empire (15)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gärtner (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (17)
- Grün (2)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (13)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (30)
- Inasta (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (28)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (40)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (11)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NIKO (12)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (17)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (50)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (12)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (13)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (7)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (7)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 25500 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 25
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search