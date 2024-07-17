Rouble 1769 СПБ СА T.I. "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ СА T.I.. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

