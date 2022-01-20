Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Rough coinage
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,682,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2515 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
