Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2515 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition AU (6) XF (5) VF (6) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) VF35 (2)