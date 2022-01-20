Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Rough coinage

Obverse Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,682,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ АШ. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2515 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • UBS (2)
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction NIKO - August 29, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1766 СПБ АШ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1766 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

