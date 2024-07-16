Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (419) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31453 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
