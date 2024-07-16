Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (419) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31453 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

