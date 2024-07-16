Rouble 1763 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31453 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

