Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4804 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (39) XF (34) VF (22) F (2) VG (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (10) AU50 (4) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) F15 (1) VG10 (2) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (2) NGC (8) ННР (6) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (21)

AURORA (9)

Busso Peus (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (5)

Künker (10)

Marciniak (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (2)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (13)

Rauch (3)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (5)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (4)