Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,817,243
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4804 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
2334 $
Price in auction currency 208278 RUB
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
