Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,817,243

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4804 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (21)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
2334 $
Price in auction currency 208278 RUB
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

