Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,459,100
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1762
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
1623 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
