Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,459,100

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (497) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ НК. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
1623 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition F12 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1762 СПБ НК "With a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

