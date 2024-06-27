Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (29)
- AURORA (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (15)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (17)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (6)
- RedSquare (5)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (17)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search