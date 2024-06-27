Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (35) XF (79) VF (29) F (5) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (5) AU53 (5) AU50 (6) XF45 (19) XF40 (3) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (5) Service NGC (11) RNGA (5) CGC (1) PCGS (6) ННР (1)

