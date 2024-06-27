Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 2200 PLN
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

