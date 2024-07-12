Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,781,950

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (440) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5035 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 7, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price

