Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1765 СПБ ЯI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,781,950
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (440) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ ЯI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5035 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place March 7, 2013.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
