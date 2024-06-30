Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (467) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

