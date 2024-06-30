Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

