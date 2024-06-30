Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1764 СПБ СА "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,100,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
