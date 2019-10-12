Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf". "ВК" in the sleeve trim (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "ВК" in the sleeve trim

Obverse Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" "ВК" in the sleeve trim - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" "ВК" in the sleeve trim - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. "ВК" in the sleeve trim. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
35000 $
Price in auction currency 35000 USD
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

