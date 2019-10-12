Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf". "ВК" in the sleeve trim (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. "ВК" in the sleeve trim. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)