Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf". "ВК" in the sleeve trim (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "ВК" in the sleeve trim
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. "ВК" in the sleeve trim. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 318 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.
For the sale of Rouble 1775 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
