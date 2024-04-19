Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (9) VF (32) F (3) VG (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) VF25 (4) VG10 (1) VG8 (2) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (1) RNGA (5) NGC (2)

