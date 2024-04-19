Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14369 $
Price in auction currency 13500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF25 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VG10 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1775 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

