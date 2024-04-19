Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1775 ММД СА "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1775 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД СА. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 76 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 5,000,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1986 $
Price in auction currency 185000 RUB
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14369 $
Price in auction currency 13500 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF25 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VG10 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
