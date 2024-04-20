Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1770 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10671 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
