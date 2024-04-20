Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1770 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД ДМ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1587 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8183 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
10671 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2019
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 2, 2017
Seller Empire
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - December 3, 2016
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1770 ММД ДМ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1770 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
