Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1769 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6534 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (24)
  • Auction World (2)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1769 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

