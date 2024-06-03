Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1769 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6534 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

