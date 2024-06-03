Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1769 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1769 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6534 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 516 USD
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1769 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
