Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf". Special Portrait (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.

