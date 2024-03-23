Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf". Special Portrait (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Special Portrait
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
