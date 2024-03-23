Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf". Special Portrait (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Special Portrait

Obverse Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" Special Portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" Special Portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. Special Portrait. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

