Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5328 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (54)
  • AURORA (43)
  • BAC (16)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (26)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (13)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1768 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search