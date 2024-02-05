Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (269) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5328 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (54)
- AURORA (43)
- BAC (16)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (26)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (26)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (13)
- Marciniak (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (7)
- OLNZ (2)
- Rare Coins (23)
- Rauch (5)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 960 USD
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search