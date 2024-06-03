Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Rough coinage
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1437 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
573 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
