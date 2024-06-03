Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Rough coinage

Obverse Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" Rough coinage - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (10)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1437 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
573 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

