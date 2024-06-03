Rouble 1768 ММД EI "Moscow type without a scarf". Rough coinage (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД EI. Rough coinage. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 267 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

