Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД АШ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
2750 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

