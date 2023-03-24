Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД АШ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
2750 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
