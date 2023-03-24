Rouble 1768 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1768 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД АШ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service ННР (1)