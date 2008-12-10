Rouble 1766 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД АШ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition VF (2)