Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1766 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД АШ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
