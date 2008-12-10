Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1766 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1766 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1766 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1766 "Moscow type without a scarf" with mark ММД АШ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 375 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1766 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
29993 $
Price in auction currency 28000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1766 ММД АШ "Moscow type without a scarf" at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1766 "Moscow type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

