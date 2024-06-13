Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 121,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- DNW (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
