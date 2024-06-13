Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 121,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1765 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 4, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1747 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 149 USD
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - July 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date July 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1765 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

