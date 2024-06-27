Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 263,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 170,506. Bidding took place April 25, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU50 CGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

