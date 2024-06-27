Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1764 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 263,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1764 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 170,506. Bidding took place April 25, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU50 CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
