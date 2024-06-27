Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

