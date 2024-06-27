Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 94,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3875 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
