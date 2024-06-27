Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 94,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД EI. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3875 $
Price in auction currency 360000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1763 ММД EI "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

